 Firefighters called to another arson attack on street plagued by vandals

Firefighters have been called out to another arson attack on a Sheffield street plagued by vandals.

They dealt with a skip set alight in Lifford Street, Tinsley, at 8.50pm yesterday.

Firefighters and police officers were called to Tinsley on Bonfire Night

The arson attack came three days after another skip fire on the same street and a week after a house was set alight when a firework was hurled through a bedroom window.

While firefighters were tackling the house blaze, in a property where six children live, they were attacked by yobs armed with fireworks and eggs.

On Bonfire Night, firefighters called to Tinsley to deal with a series of other arson attacks received a police escort.

CCTV footage from cameras fitted to fire engines is being examined in a bid to identify culprits.