 Firefighters called to another arson attack on street plagued by vandals

Firefighters have been called out to another arson attack on a Sheffield street plagued by vandals.
They dealt with a skip set alight in Lifford Street, Tinsley, at 8.50pm yesterday.
VIDEO: Sheffield makes top 10 list of most burgled cities
The arson attack came three days after another skip fire on the same street and a week after a house was set alight when a firework was hurled through a bedroom window.
READ MORE: Reward of £5,000 still available in police hunt for man wanted over Sheffield murder
While firefighters were tackling the house blaze, in a property where six children live, they were attacked by yobs armed with fireworks and eggs.
DEATH: Funeral planned for young mum murdered in home near Doncaster
On Bonfire Night, firefighters called to Tinsley to deal with a series of other arson attacks received a police escort.
CCTV footage from cameras fitted to fire engines is being examined in a bid to identify culprits.