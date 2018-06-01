Firefighters called to house blaze near Sheffield

Firefighters were called out to deal with a blaze inside a house on the outskirts of Sheffield last night.

The fire involved electrical cabling under the stairs at a property in Chestnut Avenue, Killamarsh.

Firefighters from Staveley and Birley stations were called out to deal with the incident at about 8pm.

However, a fire service spokesperson said the occupier had already put the fire out using a dry powder extinguisher by the time crews arrived.

The resident was given fire safety advice.

Nobody is believed to have been injured.