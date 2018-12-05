Firefighters called to smoking car on busy Sheffield road

Firefighters were called to a smoking car on a busy road in Sheffield.
READ MORE: Anniversary of devastating Sheffield arson attack which killed three approaches
There were fears the car was going to go up in flames but when firefighters arrived on Mansfield Road, Intake, they found that a defective turbocharger was to blame for the smoke rather than a fire.
COURT: Barnsley prison officer spends first night behind bars after being jailed for having sex with inmate
POLICE: Doncaster boy on the mend after attempted murder