Firefighters called to smoking car on busy Sheffield road

Firefighters were called to a smoking car on a busy road in Sheffield.

Firefighters were called out to a smoking car in Sheffield

There were fears the car was going to go up in flames but when firefighters arrived on Mansfield Road, Intake, they found that a defective turbocharger was to blame for the smoke rather than a fire.

