Firefighters rescue dog and fox trapped underground in Sheffield sewer

A dog and fox were rescued by firefighters after getting trapped underground in a Sheffield sewer.

The animals were trapped in a 50 metre long, five metre deep sewer close to a children’s playground on Cary Road, Manor.

Firefighters rescued a dog and a fox trapped in a Sheffield sewer

They were rescued yesterday afternoon by firefighters who used specialist equipment to pinpoint the exact location of the animals.

In a Facebook post, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Amazing work by Parkway red watch firefighters who used every ounce of perseverance to rescue a dog and a fox from a 50 metre long, five metre deep sewer in Sheffield.

“After traditional methods failed, they used special listening equipment usually reserved for urban search and rescue situations like earthquakes to find the animals, dig a hole and bring them to safety.

“Both animals were handed over to the RSPCA and taken to a vets.

“The dog was fine and was sent to be re-homed. The fox was fine too and was released back into the wild in a safer location.”

Firefighters were alerted to the trapped animals at around 1pm yesterday but it is believed that they had been in the sewer since the previous night.