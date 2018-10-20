Firefighters tackle blaze on South Yorkshire wasteland 

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were sent out to tackle a wasteland blaze land last night.

Crew from Aston Park station were called to Barley Croft Lane, Dinnington at 7pm, with reports of someone burning a large amount of garden rubbish on wasteland.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters used a hose reel to put out the fire and spoke to the occupier of a nearby property about the potential dangers of the fire spreading in undergrowth and scrubland.

“The fire engine left the scene at around 7.45pm.”