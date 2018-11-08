First look at £21m Cutler’s Village apartments plan in Sheffield city centre

This is how a Grade II-listed former cutlery works in Sheffield city centre could look, under £21 million plans to convert it into nearly 100 homes.

The redeveloped Eye Witness and Ceylon works, a few blocks away from Devonshire Green, would also feature a café/bar on Thomas Street, should the proposals get the go-ahead.

The first residents would move in at the end of 2020, it is hoped, should the plans get the go-ahead (pic: Capital&Centric)

Capital&Centric, which prides itself on reviving historic buildings across the north, released these computer generated images today as it submitted its planning application to Sheffield Council.

Should its vision for the 55,000 sq ft Cutler’s Village complex get the green light, the developer hopes to welcome the first residents there by the end of 2020.

And it says this is just the start of its drive to transform the down-at-heel district into one of Sheffield’s most happening places, known as the Cutlery Quarter.

Under the proposals, the 19th century buildings would be restored – preserving historic features including the 40ft chimney - and 97 loft apartments and townhouses would be created, along with the bar.

Eye Witness Works on Milton Street and Ceylon Works on Egerton Lane were occupied by Taylor’s Eye Witness, which made pocket and kitchen knives there for some 150 years before moving to new, larger premises just off Sheffield Parkway.

Capital&Centric, which was brought in by the council to kick-start the area’s regeneration, says it is already looking at developing adjacent sites.

Its other projects include a Grade II-listed mill conversion in Manchester and a film and TV hub at the former Littlewoods building in Liverpool city centre, but this would be its first Sheffield scheme.

Capital&Centric’s co-founder Tim Heatley said: “There’s no denying, Eyewitness Works is a stunning structure with a rich social heritage, but it needs a fair dose of TLC...

“People are drawn to these dominant, industrial buildings. If something imaginative can be tabled, they make really vibrant neighbourhoods that then spark further development around them. That’s what we see happening here.

“This is just the beginning of what we want to do. We’ve got a bold vision for the area which will have its own identity. “In a couple of years’ time it could be Sheffield’s Cutler’s Village, known for its stunning historic buildings, amazing places to live and cool places to hang out.”

The developer’s efforts to breathe new life into the district have already begun. The renowned muralist Phlegm this month took up residence at the Eye Witness building, which is due to host an exhibition of his work in conjunction with the University of Sheffield in March 2019.