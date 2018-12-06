FIRST PICTURE and eyewitness account from ‘major accident’ near Meadowhall 

The first picture and eyewitness account has emerged from what is being described as a ‘major accident’ near Meadowhall this evening.

A bystander took this picture showing emergency services at the scene of an incident in Brightside Lane at about 4pm.

He described it as a major accident’ and added that traffic is at a ‘standstill’.

A picture from the scene.

First South Yorkshire confirmed that there has been an accident and a number of bus services are being diverted at the moment.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.

We are waiting for a reply.