Firth Park Superkids continue to thrive

Two of Superkid’s 2017 stars are encouraging others to nominate their children after last year’s success.

The Star has celebrated Sheffield’s amazing young people for over two decades and the time for nominations has come around again.

Firth Park Academy student Osama Elamami took the win for Enterprising Star, and fellow pupil Reece Jarman was awarded runner up for Invincible Carer.

Osama, 12 won after organising a school bake off which raised £200 for Islamic Relief. He set up a school assembly to tell fellow pupils about the event and said it ‘wasn’t scary at all’.

He said: “My friends are from Yemen and they told me that it’s really bad out there, so that’s when I decided to do something about it. When I found out I’d won I actually got very boisterous, I was really excited”.

The young enterprising whizz didn’t stop there, and has now started YouTube channel Global Bond with his friends to raise further money for the charity.

Osama added: “When I heard you can earn a lot of money from YouTube, I thought that all the money raised could go to a country like Yemen or Syria and they could fix the country. The money could build, give them electricity, and stop war.”

Reece, 14 achieved runner up for the carer award for his dedication to his nan, who he is the sole carer for.

She suffers from heart problems and seizures and has had to go through several operations during the time Reece has looked after her.

He said: “I seem to be able to keep things going because it’s something I’ve done almost all my life. I’ve always been with her.”

“Lately I do almost everything around the house.”

Reece was surprised with the nomination as he wasn’t told what category he was chosen for by Charlotte Robinson, part of the academy’s safeguarding team.

The Children’s Hospital Charity is among those sponsoring this year’s event, as well as Sheffield City Council, Crystal Peaks, Tommee Tippee, Taylor Emmett solicitors, Atkinsons, Banner Jones and Razzmataz theatre schools.

If you think you know a budding enterprise star or an invincible carer, who goes above and beyond, you have until midnight on Sunday, November 4 to get your nomination in .

Visit www.thestar.co.uk/superkids to nominate.