Five fire engines deployed to car garage blaze in Sheffield

Five fire engines were deployed to a car garage blaze which broke out in Sheffield this morning.

CRIME: CCTV footage of firework attacks on firefighters in Sheffield to be handed to South Yorkshire Police

Petre Street

Smoke was spotted at Sheffield Auto Body Repairs on Petre Street, Grimesthorpe, at 5.15am.

READ MORE: Police and Crime Commissioner calls for extra officers and body cameras for bobbies in South Yorkshire

APPEAL: Concern for Doncaster woman missing for a week

Crews spent three and a half hours tackling the blaze and an investigation into the cause is now underway.