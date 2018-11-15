Flasher hunted after exposing himself at Rotherham schoolgirls

A flasher is being hunted by the police for exposing himself at Rotherham schoolgirls.

He targeted two girls, aged 12 and 15, as they were walking along Festival Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, at around 3.30pm on Sunday, October 28.

Do you know this man?

COURT: Man due in court for attacking Sheffield police officer



CCTV images have been released of a man detectives could hold vital information about the incident.

READ MORE: Doncaster man dubbed ‘UK’s cocaine Mr Big' loses latest bid for freedom

SHEFFIELD DEATH CRASH: Boy charged over collision which left four dead

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 708 of October 28.