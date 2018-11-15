Flasher hunted after exposing himself at Rotherham schoolgirls

A flasher is being hunted by the police for exposing himself at Rotherham schoolgirls.

He targeted two girls, aged 12 and 15, as they were walking along Festival Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, at around 3.30pm on Sunday, October 28.

Do you know this man?

Do you know this man?

COURT: Man due in court for attacking Sheffield police officer

CCTV images have been released of a man detectives could hold vital information about the incident.

READ MORE: Doncaster man dubbed ‘UK’s cocaine Mr Big' loses latest bid for freedom

SHEFFIELD DEATH CRASH: Boy charged over collision which left four dead

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 708 of October 28.

Man hunted over indecent exposure in Wath-upon-Dearne

Man hunted over indecent exposure in Wath-upon-Dearne