Flats evacuated after arson attack in Sheffield

Flats were evacuated after an arson attack in Sheffield.

A bin was set alight on Morland Road, Gleadless Valley, and the flames spread to a block of nearby flats.

Firefighters were called out to the blaze at 11.45pm on Friday and spent around three hours at the scene.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.