Flooding is causing major delays on the railway network in South Yorkshire this evening.

Heavy snow and rainfall has caused the line between Doncaster and York to become waterlogged and this is affecting services across the region.

Cross Country Trains tweeted: "Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Doncaster and York all lines are blocked.

"For customer information and ticket acceptance, see here: https://www.journeycheck.com/crosscountry"