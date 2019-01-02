Floral tributes left at scene of fatal New Year’s Day crash in Sheffield

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal New Year’s Day collision in Sheffield.

Bouquets of flowers have been tied to railings on Southey Green Road, Southey Green, close to the spot where 21-year-old Greg Adams crashed yesterday morning.

Pictured are flowers and messages left at the scene of a fatal accident on Southey Green Road at its junction with Lindsay Ave.......Pic Steve Ellis

Emergency services were alerted to the collision at 4am and found a silver Ford Saab 95 embedded in railings close to The Church on the Corner, near the junctions with Lindsay Avenue and Crowder Road.

Greg suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene.

A passenger in the car escaped unharmed.

Greg was travelling towards Elm Lane when his car left the road.

In a car left among flowers and a bottle of Budweiser at the crash scene, one friend said Greg will be ‘sadly missed’.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.