Forecasters give their predictions on whether Sheffield can expect any more snow

After Sheffield saw its first disruptive snowfall of the year, this is what forecasters are predicting for the next few days.

The Met Office said Saturday night will be mainly dry with a little light rain, sleet or snow.

Snow caused disruption in parts of Sheffield on Friday night. This was the scene in Crosspool. Picture: Chris Holt / The Star.

There will be isolated pockets of frost with temperatures dropping to around -1°C.

Sunday will be cold, with residual patches of light rain and hill snow through the morning.

It will be briefly bright or sunny early afternoon, before further outbreaks of light rain and hill snow arrive later.

Temperatures are not expected to get above 5 °C.

It will be cold and bright on Monday but winds will increase and there is a chance of snow on Monday evening and Tuesday.