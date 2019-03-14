Forecasters warn of further damaging winds for Sheffield

After high winds lifted off a shared roof on a row of three homes in Sheffield, forecasters have warned of yet more damage due to high winds.

The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning for wind, which is valid from 5am on Friday until 3pm.

Storm damage on the flat roof of houses at Sands Close in Gleadless. Picture: Dean Atkins.

It said further strong and gusty winds were likely to lead to travel disruption and damage to buildings.

READ MORE: MPs vote to seek delay to Brexit as deadline nears

Earlier today, a shared roof on a row of homes on Sands Close, Gleadless Valey, lifted off.

READ MORE: Sheffield woman who killed husband while suffering from ‘temporary dementia’ may not go to prison, court told

Storm damage on the flat roof of houses at Sands Close in Gleadless. Picture: Dean Atkins.

Firefighters carried out ‘emergency repairs’ and made the buildings safe. Sheffield Council said it did not own the building.

READ MORE: Heartbreak goes on for family of 'loveable’ Sheffield biker after sentimental items stolen in burglary

A Range Rover was also damaged yesterday morning after a huge branch from a tree landed on the 4x4 on Knowle Lane, Ecclesall – partially blocking the road.

Storm damage on the flat roof of houses at Sands Close in Gleadless. Picture: Dean Atkins.