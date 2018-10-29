Forecasters warn of SNOW for Sheffield as city wakes up to ice and frost

Snow could fall in parts of Sheffield today, forecasters have warned.

The city is waking up to a bitterly cold morning as temperatures dropped to around -2°C overnight.

The Beast from the East led to one of Sheffield's worst winters last year. Picture: Andrew Roe.

And the Met Office has warned wintry showers could fall today with temperatures not expected to get above 9°C.

Any early mist and fog patches are expected to quickly clear through the morning, with winds strengthening and wintry showers extending inland at times.

Overnight, cloud and heavy showers will spread inland from the North Sea.

Temperatures are not expected to drop below 3 °C.

Snow fell in a number of areas including Lodge Moor and Stannington on Saturday morning.