Forensic work continues after tree felling workers claim they were poisoned by residents' tea

Investigations are continuing into reports that three Amey workers fell ill after drinking tea provided to them by a resident while they were felling trees in Sheffield.

A police spokeswoman said "complex forensic investigations" were continuing following claims the contractors became ill after working in the Dore area in October and reported it to the police.

She said forensic tests began in December and were continuing.

The workers' claims are the latest in a long-running battle between campaigners trying to save trees and workers trying to fell and replace them as part of the council's £2.2 billion Streets Ahead programme.

