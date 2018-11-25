Former Sheffield Wednesday academy coach dies following cancer battle

Former Sheffield Wednesday academy coach Kevin Austin has died aged 45.

Austin had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year, and sadly passed away on Friday night.

He had been receiving treatment since being diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

READ MORE: Generous Sheffield Wednesday fans donate 75 crates of food to help less fortunate

The defender had spells during his playing career with Barnsley and Chesterfield.

Barnsley FC tweeted: “Barnsley Football Club today is saddened to learn that Kevin Austin has passed away.

Kevin Austin during his time at Barnsley

“Kevin represented the Reds between 1999 and 2001.

READ MORE: Kell Brook and the loneliness of a long-distance boxer

“Our thoughts are with Kevin's family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Chesterfield FC FPA tweeted: “With sadness we note the passing of Kevin Austin #971 at just 45.

Kevin Austin during his time at Chesterfield FC. Picture: Sarah Washbourn

“He made 54 League appearances for @ChesterfieldFC between 2008 and 2010.”

READ MORE: Street named after much-loved Sheffield boxing trainer Brendan Ingle MBE

After gaining coaching qualifications, he joined the Wednesday Academy team and also became part of Active Soccer scheme, based in Sheffield.