Founder of Believe & Achieve ladies’ gym aiming to make your life healthier and happier

I am the founder of Believe & Achieve ladies' gym and I am promoting World Health Day on April 7.

It can be easy to feel overwhelmed at the thought of getting healthy, but it doesn’t have to be extreme or even expensive to get a little healthier.

To celebrate World Healthy day on 7th April here are 7 simple ways to get healthier without hard work

Bed by 10.30pm.

With busy lives and never-ending to-do lists we can often try and get as much out of each day as possible. But get in to the habit of turning in at a set time every night and you will soon be rewarded with more energy, clarity and even weight loss.

Our phone is often the last thing we look at before going to sleep, and the first thing we look at when we wake up but that blue light from screens messes with your natural sleep-wake cycle and can leave us feeling tired and worn out. By taking time away from phones, tablets and computers we give our brains chance to relax and recharge.

Your body has been working hard while you have been sleeping so a glass of water first thing rehydrates the body immediately. It will help flush out toxins and help fire up your metabolism. You don’t have to give up all carbs in order to lose weight, switch to wholemeal and you will up your fibre intake, lower calories and still get to enjoy carbohydrates. Get outside. Just 10 minutes outside walking every day can give you time out to relax and unwind, it can relieve anxiety and it is a great way to burn a few more calories. Set a challenge.

Get an exercise challenge to have a clear focus and deadline to work towards. Not only will you improve your health by exercising more but also your confidence once you achieve it. Try the 80/20 rule. We never get our clients to ban anything because as soon as we cant have something we want it even more. By eating healthy 80 percent of the time and allowing a few treats 20 percent of the time then your meal plan becomes more enjoyable and sustainable. Small changes can become habits making life healthier and happier.