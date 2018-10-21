Four arrested over serious unprovoked attack on man in Sheffield city centre 

Police have arrested four men over a ‘serious and unprovoked’ attack carried out in Sheffield city centre last night.

The incident took place in Division Street.

A spokesman for Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Policing team said: “Through good communication with D Group response team colleagues and the quick direction from city centre CCTV, all four offenders were quickly detained and now spending a night in custody awaiting interview.

“Further checks show that one of the detained males is an outstanding suspect with relation to other violent offences and dealing class A drugs with a second also outstanding for another serious assault.”