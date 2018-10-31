Four fire engines at scene of flat blaze in Sheffield

Firefighters are at the scene of a flat blaze in Sheffield this morning.
Crews were called to a burning flat on St Lawrence Glebe, off St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, at 10.55am.
There are currently four fire engines at the scene, which has been cordoned off by the fire service.
No other details have yet been released.
More to follow.