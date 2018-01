Four fire engines have been called out to deal with an incident at a student apartment building in Sheffield city centre tonight.

Firefighters were called out to a residential apartment building in Pinfold Street, close to The Star's offices, at about 6pm.

Firefighters at the scene.

But there was no cause for concern as it appears someone had accidentally set the smoke alarm off as a firefighter at the scene described the incident as a 'false alarm'.

The four engines were seen leaving the scene after about 45 minutes.

Firefighters in Pinfold Street.