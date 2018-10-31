Free bus travel for armed forces and veterans in Yorkshire this Remembrance Sunday

Members of the armed forces and veterans have been offered free bus travel in Yorkshire this Remembrance Sunday.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said anyone carrying a military ID card or wearing their veteran’s badge could travel for free on its buses throughout Sunday, November 11.

READ MORE: Sheffield poppy seller with 60 years service knows the importance of remembering the war

The operator also announced that bus drivers would respect the two minute's silence at 11am that day where possible.

It said this meant they may stop their buses and turn off the engine if it is safe to do so.

READ MORE: Sheffield event marks 100 years since end of World War One

It is not known whether other bus companies in the area plan to do likewise.