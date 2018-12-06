Free Christmas fun at Sheffield park party this weekend

A thriving park friends group in Sheffield is holding a free Christmas fair this weekend.

The Friends of Richmond Park are holding their festive bash at St Catherine of Siena Church Hall, on Hastilar Road South, this Saturday, December 8, from midday to 3pm.

READ MORE: Sheffield's best parks, according to duo who should know

The event, which is free to attend, will include activities for all the family, including wreath-making, and will culminate with a Nativity performance and a carol singalong.

A new multi-use games area and play equipment were installed at the park, where the friends group organises events ranging from coffee mornings to children’s football sessions, earlier this year.

READ MORE: Campaign to honour legacy of woman who transformed run-down Sheffield park

For more information about the group and how to get involved, visit the Friends of Richmond Park, Sheffield Facebook page.