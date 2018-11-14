Free mince pie with a hot drink                          

Atkinsons’ restaurant interior is light and airy with windows looking down onto The Moor, bringing in the natural daylight.

The menu offers a wide selection of home-made hot food, serving some wonderful dishes such as hand battered fish and chips, winter stews, pie of the day and of course a daily roast dinner.

The restaurant also offers a range of freshly made sandwiches, a healthy salad bar and a selection of delicious sweet treats from freshly baked scones to warm traditional puddings

Atkinsons’ restaurant will be launching their Christmas offers in November and will continue to do their popular fish Friday.

If you are looking for gluten free or vegan options, then you’ll be well looked after by the range of alternative dishes on the menu.

For those of you with a sweet tooth, the restaurants are renowned for their delicious range of homemade gourmet scones, with an exciting range of flavours - the Christmas white chocolate and cranberry is a must try.

Atkinson’s restaurant boasts a fabulous children’s area which includes a range of toys, colouring sheets, books and a television, meaning the kids can play in a safe environment while mum enjoys a coffee and slice of cake.

There is also a microwave, bottle warmers and highchairs available as well as a great variety of children’s meals including picnic bags, a range of hot food such as mini toasted sandwiches or pasta with tomato sauce.

The opening times for Atkinsons restaurant are Monday to Friday 9am until 4.30pm (serving hot food until 4pm), Saturday 9am-5pm.

Atkinsons Restaurant is situated on the first floor next to the furniture department.

Atkinsons has teamed up with the Sheffield Telegraph to offer a free mince pie with any hot drink purchased, for every reader.

Redeem one free Viennese mince pie per hot drink purchased upon production of this Sheffield Telegraph newspaper page at the Atkinsons restaurant.

The offer is valid for three weeks following today’s publication on November 15, 2018, until December 6.

Terms and conditions. No photocopies will be accepted, and this is not valid in conjunction with any other offer.

This offer is valid only in Atkinsons Restaurant, Atkinsons Department Store, at 78-82 The Moor, Sheffield, S1 3LT. Johnston Press terms and conditions apply. Visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk.