Free travel for armed forces, veterans and volunteers across Northern network for Remembrance weekend

This Remembrance weekend, Northern is offering free rail travel on any service to armed forces personnel, cadets, veterans and poppy sellers allowing them to travel easily to Remembrance events across the north of England.

This Saturday November 10 and Sunday November 11, Northern will offer complimentary travel across its entire network to service personnel wearing an armed forces uniform or carrying a military ID card.

The offer is also open to members of the cadet forces in uniform and veterans who display valid identification, such as the MOD issued Veteran's Badge. In addition, the hundreds of licensed poppy sellers, who have been volunteering in the lead up to this weekend, will also be able to take advantage of free travel.

Mike Paterson, regional director at Northern, who served in the Armed Forces for 26 years, said: “Supporting Remembrance Sunday is important to all those who work at Northern as a number of colleagues are ex-members of the armed forces. We want to acknowledge the contribution and sacrifices people have made and at the same time, make it as easy as possible for people to attend events on this important weekend.

“Unfortunately RMT members are set to take strike action on Saturday November 10 and there will be a reduced service across the Northern network. Anyone planning to travel is advised to plan ahead and check our website for full details of which services will be running.”