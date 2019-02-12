Free Valentine’s Day beer for dogs at Sheffield bar

This Valentine’s Day, BrewDog is giving away a free bottle of its craft beer for dogs, Subwoofer IPA at its Sheffield bar on Devonshire Street.

Every four-legged friend who comes into any BrewDog bars across the UK will be eligible for a free bottle of Subwoofer IPA when their owner buys a pint of its flagship beer, Punk IPA.

The giveaway comes as BrewDog launches the Just the Two of Us gift pack, the perfect gift for craft beer lovers and their furry friends. The pack consists of a bottle of Punk IPA and a bottle of Subwoofer IPA.

This Valentine’s Day, BrewDog is playing matchmaker and inviting singles looking for a lifelong connection to head to their nearest BrewDog bar to meet and share beers with fellow craft beer fans and their canine buddies.