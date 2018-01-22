Freemasons award £2,534 to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

The Freemasons have awarded Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice a grant of £2,534.

The grant comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation and will be used by Bluebell Wood to support children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions across the region.

The award is just one of 245 grants that Freemasons are making to hospices around the country, with a total of £600,000 being donated to hospices across England and Wales this year. Contributions from Freemasons to hospices have exceeded £12 million in England and Wales since 1984 and are continuing to increase at a rate of £600,000 a year.

Michael Speight from the Freemasons said: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to support Bluebell Wood. They do outstanding work with families facing the toughest of times, both at their hospice in North Anston and in family homes across the region.

Julie Booth, Trust and Legacy Fundraiser, Bluebell Wood said: “We’re very grateful to the Freemasons for their generous grant, which will help our families to make special memories, whether they have days, months or years left together. Every penny raised helps us offer the services that families need, from music therapy and sibling support to home visits and end of life treatment and care.”

To find out how you can help Bluebell Wood and the 250 children they care for at the hospice and in the community, please visit www.bluebellwood.org.