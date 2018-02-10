'Frequent, heavy hail and snow showers' forecast for South Yorkshire, as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

The Met Office has issued South Yorkshire with a yellow warning of snow and ice, with 'frequent, heavy hail and snow showers' forecast over the next 24-hours.

The yellow warning will be in place from 7pm tonight, until 11.55pm tomorrow evening.

According to the Met Office, a spell of rain, sleet and hill snow will move northeast tonight, gradually turning to snow down to some lower levels.

A spokesman said: "Frequent, heavy hail and snow showers are expected through Sunday and will lead to snow accumulating on many surfaces.

"Longer journey times by road, bus and train services are likely while some vehicles could become stranded. Ice is likely to form on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads leading to some injuries from slips and falls.

"Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."

Snow is expected to begin falling in the region at around 7am tomorrow, until around 3pm.