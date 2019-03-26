Friendship versus politics

it’ll be alt-right on the night, theatre deli

A fusion of theatre, comedy, cabaret, punk-inspired-jazz, It'll be Alt-Right on the Night coming to Theatre Deli next week is an exploration of the rise of far right politics.

It is the second production by Wound Up Theatre, whose creative director is Matthew Greenhough, an award winning theatre maker, actor, playwright and comedian, who grew up in Hillsborough.

He describes it as a story of a friendship. “A friendship between two childhood friends which started on March 14, 1997 at 2pm in one of their back yards, in Sheffield, with a conversation about how far you can stretch a Stretch Armstrong.

“And it's a friendship which ended on Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 3am in the car park of a Lidl in Peckham with a punch in the face and accusations of Nazism.”

The show chronicles a friendship through youth, adolescent rebellions, a shared passion for punk rock and eventually a parallel seduction by radical political polar opposite popuilism.

Alt-Right is a comedy which uses storytelling, scored to live jazz renditions by Sheffield musician Steven Wright, of seminal punk songs to explore the rise of the extreme right and its appeal to working-class communities.

It asks what happens when two best friends find themselves on different sides of a seemingly impassable ideological divide.

Last year Matthew and Wound Up Theatre toured Bismillah: An ISIS Tragicomedy.

It'll Be Alt-Right on the Night, described as a Work-In-Progress, is presented in association with Live Theatre, Newcastle, where it played last week.

It is at Theatre Deli, Eyre Street, as part of its Brexit season, from Wednesday to Friday, April 3-5, at 7.45pm. Tickets: £9.07 - £11.19.