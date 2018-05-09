'Frightening' number of Sheffield residents putting homes at risk by hiring rogue electricians

A 'frightening' number of Sheffield residents are putting cash before competence by hiring rogue electricians to complete dangerous wiring work to save money.

That is the start warning from Electrical Safety First - a charity that campaigns on fire safety issues - which conducted a recent survey in the city.

The research showed one in four Sheffield residents would hire an unregistered electrician over someone registered to carryout maintenance work to save money.

In addition, about 25 per cent of people surveyed had also fallen victim to botched electrical work and had to pay out for repairs on at least one or more occasions.

The charity is now urging the public to only use registered electricians or they risk causing a fire hazard in their own homes.

Martyn Allen, technical director at Electrical Safety First, said: “Electrical work is among the most dangerous type of work to undertake in the home, and by hiring someone who isn’t up to the job, the results can be catastrophic.

"Sadly, time and time again we hear of people putting themselves in serious danger because they simply don’t understand how lethal electrical installation work can be, and also because they don’t know how to find someone competent for the job.

"People can easily find a registered electrician in their local area by visiting electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk/findanelectrician.”

Phil Buckle, the charity’s chief executive, added: “Many of us consider the important things to be the most visible in our homes. TVs, games consoles, kitchen worktops. Yet some of the most important and vital components that make up a home aren’t visible at first.

"The wiring within a home is complex and should only ever be tackled by a registered and fully competent electrician. The consequences of not doing so could very well mean that everything else goes up in smoke.”