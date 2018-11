Sheffield Model Railway Enthusiasts are holding an open day this Saturday (November 10) at Carterknowle Methodist Church.

A variety of model railways, both complete and in the process of construction, will be running in the first floor clubroom and the church hall.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm and disabled access is only available on the ground floor.

Secretary Graham Rose said: “This will give visitors and prospective new members a chance to see who we are and what we have to offer.”