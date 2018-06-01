Fun things to do in and around Sheffield this week

Two of the most celebrated names on the folk music scene, husband and wife John McCusker and Heidi Talbot, are at the Greystones on Sunday (June 3).

It’s a beguiling combination of Talbot’s exquisite voice and McCusker’s brilliant musicianship. He is renowned as Scotland’s foremost fiddle player.

Crime writer Mari Hannah

Joining forces for the first time as a duo, they have released a six-track album, Love Is The Bridge Between Two Hearts.

John is celebrating 25 years as a solo artist and Heidi performs solo and with Cherish the Ladies.

Yorkshire Cosplay Convention returns to the FlyDSA Arena this weekend for its third year running.

Cosplay is short for ‘costune play’ and appeals to fans of anime, comic books, sci-fi or video games.

Highlights include 250 exhibition stalls, stage performances, games areas, TV and film prop photo opportunities and workshops. Guests include Futurama voice actor Billy West and Josh Grelle from Attack on Titan.

The biggest celebration of crime writing in the world, The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, is coming to Central Library on Wednesday at 4pm with its annual Big Read. Author and reader in residence, Mari Hannah, will be discussing James Patterson’s book, Along Came a Spider. Everyone who attends will receive a free copy from Penguin Random House UK. Free tickets from harrogateinternationalfestivals.com

They’ve toured with Deacon Blue, James Blunt and Smokey Robinson. Now country rock duo Zervas and Pepper are heading to Rotherham for an acoustic gig.

Paul Zervas and Kath Pepper draw musical inspiration from 80s band Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young and have developed a close bond with David Crosby.

They play Letwell Village Hall on Saturday. Tickets: 01909 731626/540694 or email martyndsharpe@aol.com

Comedian Stuart Goldsmith brings his new stand-up show Like I Mean It to the Lescar today, Friday.

Stuart’s Comedian’s Comedian podcast interviews with colleagues including such stars as Russell Brand, Jimmy Carr and Russell Howard, pinning them down on how they create their material, have had more than eight million downloads.

See him put what he’s learned into action from 7.45pm.

Tribute act royalty Killer Queen play Sheffield City Hall tomorrow (Saturday) night.

Frontman Patrick Myers said: “That first show back in June 1993 changed my life. We thought our band would last maybe a summer at the most but it’s a very addictive thing performing these songs!

“The concerts grew and grew and we’ve ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak.”