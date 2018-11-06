Fundraiser for Sheffield schoolgirl battling brain tumour 

The family of a Sheffield schoolgirl who is currently battling a brain tumour will be hosting a fundraiser to show their appreciation to a charity which has supported them.

Terneesha Beatson from Gleadless, was diagnosed with a brain tumour around four months ago, after doctors initially put her constant headaches down to different things such as dehydration, before eventually sending her for a brain scan which revealed the tumour.

7-year-old Terneesha Beatson is currently undergoing chemotherapy for a brain tumour

Since then, the 7-year-old has been in and out of hospital, and is currently undergoing gruelling chemotherapy treatment at Weston Park to shrink the tumour, having being told the tumour could not be removed with surgery.

READ MORE: This is when Sheffield's huge new food hall will open its doors

Before her treatment Terneesha, who is a pupil at Valley Park Primary School, was living with her mother Joanne Beatson, and two siblings Chanaya Collins, age five, and two-year-old larayah Beatson in their Gleadless flat.

But, due to a need for accessible living, she has moved in with her grandparents, Linda and Keith Beatson in Jordanthorpe meaning she can have treatment at home, but can also be driven to Sheffield Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Unfortunately, the tumour is affecting Terneesha’s movement and vision on one side of her body, meaning she has slow reactions and headaches, and has meant she has lost most of her hair.

However, thanks to the Little Princess Trust – a charity that supply wigs free of charge to young people that have lost their hair due to cancer or other illnesses – she has received wig, which she loves to wear.

READ MORE: All aboard! Sheffield special school gets brand new minibus

Now, the family will be hosting a fundraising event, to show their appreciation for the charity.

Ashley Raikes and his partner Danielle Furniss, who is life-long family friends with Joanne, have been supporting the family with childcare, and have helped organised the fundraising event leaving Joanne to focus on looking after Terneesha.

Ashley said: “Terneesha has lost most of her hair, and the family have been helped by the Little Princess Trust, a charity that supply wigs. They’ve supported the family, so we want to raise money as a thank you and to help other kids receive wigs during treatment.

“So, we will be holding the charity event at In Style Hair and Beauty on Moorland Road at 12:30pm on Sunday November 11.

READ MORE: Sheffield woman is sending love with every hug

“Her mum Joanne will also be shaving her head on the day. We have been going round shops asking people to gift items for the raffle, emailing and phoning places every day to set this up.”

So far, they have received help from places such as Sheffield United Football Club, Spa 1877, and Nandos in Meadowhall who have all given raffle prizes to raise money, with many others offering items for the cause.

Anyone is welcome to attend the event, which will start at 12:30pm on Sunday November 11, at In Style Hair and Beauty Salon on Moorland Road, Gleadless.

Tickets for the raffle will be available on the day, priced at £1 per with all proceeds going towards the Little Princess Trust, and there will also be face painting.