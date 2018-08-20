Fundraising campaign launched for funeral costs of Sheffield stabbing victim

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help pay for the funeral costs of a man fatally stabbed in Sheffield.

Kavan Brissett was left seriously injured following an incident in an alleyway just off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14, just before 6.45pm.

The 21-year-old clung onto life but died in hospital as a result of a single stab wound to the chest on Saturday morning.

As tributes continue to pour in to Kavan, an online fundraising page to help his grieving family pay for the funeral has now been launched.

More than £900 towards a target of £1500 has been raised by 55 people just 12 hours after the page launched on the 'go fund me' website.

Beth Sampson, who launched the page, said: "Our beautiful Kavan sadly lost his life to knife crime.

"I know that all his friends and family would love to help give him the send off he deserves as he’s the most beautiful, caring and thoughtful person you could ever have the pleasure of meeting.

"So please everyone dig deep and help his family who have lost someone so important to them."

A post-mortem examination over the weekend concluded he died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Yesterday police arrested two boys, aged 16 and 17, on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempt murder earlier this week remains released under investigation and a 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob remains on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore said: "We believe there are people within the community who will be able to help with our enquiries as we piece together exactly what happened and work to identify those involved.

“It’s these people who we need to come forward and speak to us, we need to work together to provide answers for Mr Brissett’s family and bring those responsible to justice.

Mr Brissett's family continue to be supported by specialist officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 827 of August 18.

The fundraising page can be found online at https://www.gofundme.com/kavan-funeral-costs-amp-more