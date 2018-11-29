Funeral of former Sheffield Wednesday academy coach and Barnsley player will be a ‘celebration of life’

The funeral of a former Sheffield Wednesday academy coach and Barnsley player will be a ‘celebration’ of his life.

Former professional player, Kevin Austin, who played for both Barnsley and Chesterfield and also worked as an academy coach at Sheffield Wednesday, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday, November 23.

The popular dad-of-three, who was diagnosed with the disease last year, passed away at St Luke’s Hospice with his wife, Jo, at his side.

His funeral service is to be held at Sheffield Cathedral on Monday, December 10.

There will be a private burial afterwards.

Online tributes paid to 45-year-old Kevin include one from Tony Daws, who described him as a ‘top man’.

He added: “You were an absolute gentleman mate, one of the most respectful, polite and humble men I have ever met in my life.

“I feel privileged to have known you, to have worked with you and for me to be able to call you - my friend.”

Jo and Pete Morley described him as a ‘true gentleman’.

Mourners have been asked to make donations in Kevin’s memory to St Luke’s Hospice in lieu of flowers.

Donations can be made on the day, sent c/o J.F. Knight Independent Family Funeral Directors, 339 Handsworth Road, Sheffield S13 9BP or made online via www.kevin-austin-1973-2018.muchloved.com