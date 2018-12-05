Future of Sheffield’s Full Monty club shrouded in mystery, as famous building is fenced off

The future of a Sheffield club which earned global fame as the home of The Full Monty is uncertain, after it was closed with no notice.

Shiregreen Club was the setting for the big reveal in the hit 90s movie about a group of unemployed steel workers stripping to make ends meet.

Shiregreen Club has been fenced off for over a week

The Star reported earlier this year how the building on Shiregreen Lane had changed hands, spelling the end of the working men's club after nearly a century, but the venue had remained open as a watering hole.

READ MORE: Sadness over demise of ‘Full Monty’ club in Sheffield

However, the doors were shut last Monday, November 26, and have remained so ever since, with no public explanation given as to why the venue was closed and what its future may be.

Police were called to the building last Monday over what they said turned out to be a misunderstanding which was soon resolved between the outgoing landlady, who had turned up to collect her remaining property, and a member of staff at the premises.

The club has been closed since Monday, November 26

Metal gates have been erected around the venue, where a padlock guards the entrance, and they remained in place yesterday along with a sign declaring it a ‘prohibited area’.

READ MORE: The Full Monty turns 20 – how famous brass band missed out on bumper pay day

The Star has contacted the building’s owner, who has not yet responded to say what is happening with the premises.

The Full Monty’s success made Shiregreen Working Men’s Club – as it was back then – a global tourist destination, and it has hosted numerous charity strip shows over the years.

The building's fascia still proudly declares it to be the 'Home of The Full Monty'

Only last year, celebrities including Harry Judd and Wayne Sleep got their kit off there as part of ITV show The Real Full Monty.

READ MORE: The Full Monty turns 20 – how dole queue scene helped put Sheffield community centre on the map

Hotel Van Dyk applied earlier this year to run the premises as a hotel, with late opening permitted on New Year’s Eve.

The former secretary of the working men’s club claimed at the time that the freeholder had agreed to honour existing bookings until the end of 2018.

It is understood that pool and table tennis teams had continued to use the premises since the club’s lease ended.

In 2008, plans to demolish the building and replace it with 24 homes were withdrawn by Chatsworth Inns after hundreds of people signed a petition to save the club.

No planning application has been submitted since the freeholder took over running the venue this summer.