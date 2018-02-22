GALLERY: Fat lads get naked for charity

A group of overweight men from South Yorkshire bared all in the name of charity.

The men decided to put together an alternative calendar for 2018 - think Calendar Girls, but with blokes recreating some famous images.

After nine of sales, events and sheer hard work, the group handed over £25,000 to be split between Prostate Cancer UK for research and the Sheffield Hospitals Charity for use in care for Prostate Cancer patients in the South Yorkshire.

Spokesman Richard Gaynor said: “We originally aimed to raise £10,000, so to get £25,000 is pretty incredible.”

For more visit www.fatladscalendar.co.uk or fb.com/fatladscalendar