Garages to be knocked down and replaced with apartment block on Sheffield street

Garages will be demolished and replaced with six apartments, despite more than 70 objections from those living near the site.

Tordoff Homes is requesting permission to carry out the work next to Sefton Court, Fulwood.

The development would consist of a three-storey building split into six flats with parking facilities.

But residents and land owners Sheffield Town Trust claim the development would be “out of character” with others in the area and overlook existing properties.

Objectors also raised concerns about access to the site and a lack of parking for the number of people who will be living in the development.

A report to a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee recommended the application was approved, subject to work starting within three years and a land contamination investigation being carried out.

The application will be discussed at Sheffield Town Hall on Tuesday, January 16, from 2pm.