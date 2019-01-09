‘Garden grab’ development in leafy Doncaster suburb deferred by councillors

A contentious development in a leafy Doncaster suburb has been deferred by councillors.

Members on the planning committee will visit the site for plans to build a modern and contemporary two-storey home and garage at the bottom of a plot on Plantation Avenue, in Bessacarr.

A new access road linking to the house to Plantation Avenue is also included in the plans.

Councillors commended the application but did show concerns about the loss of four trees and sympathised with objector John Frankish who addressed councillors at the hearing at Civic Office.

Documents seen by councillors show the application received seven objections.

One neighbour referred to the development as ‘garden grabbing’ while another raised concerns about the loss of trees and the affect to the conservation area.

Another said the dwelling was ‘inappropriate' and one resident added the development will harm ‘local ecology'.

But architect Neil Cooke on behalf of applicant Richard Cooper said: “It’s set in the back, it doesn’t have an impact on street scene as long as we have something low-lying.

“It’s really important to mention that this garden is 100 metres long in modern terms of a normal house its around 10 metres so it’s a lot bigger than conventional plots.

“We’re 35 metres away from the bungalows at the front and planning policy requires 21 metres so its almost twice the distance away on half an acre so it’s a very generous size.”

In response, Mr Frankish said: “The development is overbearing, aggressive and dominates the frontage property- the only justification given on planning policy is the same thing has happened next door – two wrong do not make a right.

“I’m not necessary opposed to any sort of development on this site but this proposal is harmful to neighbouring amenities. It’s a harm simply mitigated by a reduction in the overall size.”

Councillors passed a motion to visit the site and allow for both parties to ‘continue sensible negotiations’.