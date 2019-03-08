Get groovy Sheffield’s annual lantern festival

People are invited to help make lanterns which will soon light up the streets of Sharrow as part of an annual festival.

This year is the 16th year of the Sharrow Lantern Carnival, a parade where creative residents bring the lanterns they have made out in to the streets as part of a local showcase.

This year’s Carnival is themed ‘Disco at the End of the Universe’, and the organisers are asking for people to make some move-busting lanterns to get the party started.

The carnival will be held on Sunday April, 7 and all are welcome to attend - and make their own lanterns.

Voulunteer Hannah Desmond said: “We can’t wait to see the amazing lanterns people make. We hope to see some dancing Daleks, some Klingons going crazy and all sorts of groovy aliens and astronauts, at the Disco At The End Of The Universe.”

Adults and children are welcomed to join a free lantern making workshop to make sure they have their lanterns ready in time for the event. The workshops will take place at The Old Junior School, South View Road, on Saturdays and Sundays between 1pm and 5pm until April 6.

There will also be Tuesday evening workshops from 5pm to 8pm running until April 2 at St. Mary’s Church, Bramall Lane.

Sharrow Vale Lantern Festival begins in Mount Pleasant Park at 7:30pm, ready for the parade which starts at 8pm and finishes in the General Cemetery at 9pm.