Giant bear and Santa hope to attract thousands to shop in Sheffield this Christmas

Sheffield Business Improvement District (BID) has unveiled two huge festive light installations which are set to light up the city centre until Christmas.

A five metre Santa Claus, who has appeared on Barker’s Pool, and a three metre Brearley Bear, who is calling The Moor home, are a first for the city centre and it is hoped they will attract thousands of visitors during the festive season.

The light installations form part of the Sheffield Christmas Trail, a brand new attraction for 2018 which starts on November 24 and will see families follow a magical trail through the city centre in search of the items on Brearley Bear’s lost Christmas list.

Families who want to take part in Sheffield Christmas Trail can download the Sheffield Christmas Trail app or pick up a Little Book of Clues from the Winter Garden, Unit 1 Surrey Street or Virgin Money Lounge, as well as participating venues.

The trail is free to take part in and every child who completes the trail will receive a special Christmas gift. Every family which completes the trail and finds all the items on Brearley’s lost Christmas list will be entered into a draw to win a trip to Lapland during Christmas 2019.

In the run up to the trail launch, Sheffield BID helped to light up the skies above the city centre by funding the spectacular laser show which amazed crowds during the Christmas Lights Switch On. The surprise 15-minute light show delighted thousands of families who welcomed Christmas to the city centre on 18 November.

Diane Jarvis, Sheffield BID Manager, said: “This Christmas Sheffield BID is committed to creating magical experiences for families to enjoy. Our illuminated Santa Claus and Brearley Bear will light up the city centre, creating festive photo opportunities and memories that will last for life, not just for Christmas.

“The festive season is a crucial time for retailers in the city centre. At a time when the high street is facing challenges, Sheffield BID hopes the illuminations, along with our free festive attractions Santa’s Post Office and the Sheffield Christmas Trail, will provide a much needed boost to footfall.

Sheffield BID is pleased to have supported the arrival of Christmas in Sheffield at the Christmas Lights Switch On. The laser show was a spectacular start to the festive season and marks the beginning of what we hope will be a magical Christmas for families and a lucrative Christmas for businesses.”

Amanda Phillips, centre manager of The Moor, said: “It is fantastic to have Brearley Bear lighting up The Moor this Christmas. We look forward to welcoming visitors enjoying the Sheffield Christmas Trail.”

Santa Claus and Brearley Bear will be lit up as part of the Sheffield Christmas Trail from 24 November – 24 December. Families can find out more about the trail by visiting www.sheffieldchristmastrail.com or by following @BrearleyBear on Twitter.

Santa’s Post Office will open from 10am – 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays, and 4pm – 7pm on Thursdays until 16 December. From 17 – 24 December Santa’s Post Office will be open from 10am – 4pm daily (7pm Thursday).

Santa light installation