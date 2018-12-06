Giant bee sculpture unveiled in memory of Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster killed in Manchester terror attack 

A giant bee sculpture has been unveiled at Sheffield's Meadowhall Shopping Centre in memory of Kelly Brewster who was killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

The 32-year-old, of Arbourthorne, was among 22 people killed in the attack at the Ariana Grande concert in May last year.

The artwork, called Beedazzle by Maria Shrigley, was one of 101 sculptures displayed around Manchester in the aftermath of the atrocity.

Kelly Brewster.

It was purchased at auction and brought to Sheffield thanks largely to a fundraising appeal led by attack survivor Amelia Thompson, aged 13, of Dronfield Woodhouse, and her friend Darcie Parke, aged 14.