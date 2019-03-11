The top secret location of a unique new exhibition of giant sculptures in Sheffield has now been revealed.

Visitors to the ‘Mausoleum of the Giants’ show are set to be wowed by huge sculptures set against an industrial backdrop in the city.

One of the huge sculptures. Picture: Chris Saunders

The exhibition is the latest solo show by acclaimed cartoonist and illustrator Phlegm, who is well-known as the ‘Sheffield Banksy’ for shunning publicity, preferring instead to remain anonymous.

The mystery artist also kept the location of the new show under wraps but has now revealed it will be staged within the Eye Witness Works in

Milton Street, close to The Moor.

World acclaimed cartoonist and illustratorPhlegm will present solo showMausoleum of the Giants. Picture: Chris Saunders

The exhibition will open this weekend on the following dates and times:- Friday, 6pm to 9pm, Saturday, 11am to 6pm and

Sunday, 11am to 5pm. It will remain open until Saturday, April 6.

Phlegm’s intricate murals of other-worldly creatures and characters adorn many public and abandoned structures throughout the city.

The ‘Mausoleum of the Giants’ exhibition aims to bring these characters to life as huge physical structures.

Sheffield street art trail. Work by Phlegm. Picture Scott Merrylees

A poster promoting the event states: “Massive sculptures occupy halls, corridors and rooms of an abandoned factory with their cumbersome bodies.

“Mausoleum of the Giants is a thrilling extension of Phlegm’s ongoing efforts to intertwine his surreal and highly imaginative work with existing deteriorating structures.

“Sheffield as the stage for this epic showcase was no accident. With local industrial buildings often forming the backdrop for his murals in the city, an old factory complex is the perfect location for presenting such a poetic and personal undertaking and bringing Phlegm's iconic characters to life.

One of the works to be featured in the exhibition. Picture: Chris Saunders

“Imagined as beings whose life spans over thousands of years, these peaceful beasts have seen rivers erode and mountains change.

“With their final days coming slowly but surely, the giants are ready for their eternal rest, giving everyone enough time to meet them, mourn them and make peace with their ending.”

The exhibition marks two years since he last worked in Sheffield and it is five years since his solo showcase The Bestiary won widespread acclaim in Shoreditch, London.

More information is available at www.mausoleumofthegiants.co.uk