Girl, 17, still in hospital after attack in Sheffield

A girl, aged 17, remains in hospital today after an attack in Sheffield.

The teenager was assaulted in Crowder Close, Longley, yesterday morning and two suspects - a 22-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman - were arrested on suspicion of assault.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were initially called to nearby Raisen Hall Road, where the attack was reported, but it took place outside a house in Crowder Close.

Yesterday a house was taped off and under police guard while officers carried out enquiries.