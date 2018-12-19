Give Hugo a happy New Year

This cute and fluffy dog is hoping to have a Happy New Year by finding a kind and caring new family to call his own.

Hugo, aged two, is a Poodle / Shihtzu cross who came into RSPCA care due to welfare concerns.

Hugo was one of many dogs sharing a home who had never had the training and experiences a young pet dog needs.

Adam Spencer from the RSPCA Sheffield Branch said: “He hasn`t had the chance or opportunity to learn and understand the world and as a result can really worry about new situations.

“We have been working really hard to build his trust and gently expose him to new things so that he sees them as a positive and to encourage that curiousity and now we feel he is ready to venture into a new home.

“With his lack of confidence in new situations we are looking for a home where he won`t be left for long periods. One of the ways we built up trust with him was to set up little scent work games to investigate and explore. This helped to take the pressure off when exploring and allowed him to enjoy the wonderful world of scent and temporarily forget his worries.

“He quickly learned that approaching people meant fun things would happen and he`s started to let his guard down now he sees us as friends. Hugo is still only young and now his confidence has grown he really shows his puppy-like behaviours and loves to play and then settle for snuggles.”

Hugo has previously lived with other dogs and enjoys their company so may be happy once again to have another doggy companion to help show him the fun side of life.

Ideally he would like a confident, friendly mate to guide help bring out more of his personality.

Staff at the RSPCA feel a home where any children secondary school or older and experienced with managing slightly nervous dogs would be suitable.

For more information about Hugo visit www.rspcasheffield.org or call 01142 898050