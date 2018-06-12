Going to see Steps at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium? Here's EVERYTHING you need to know

Multi-million selling 90s stars Steps will play in Doncaster this Sunday - and here's absolutely EVERYTHING you need to know about their Keepmoat Stadium date.

Claire, Lisa, Faye, H and Lee will perform live on June 17 and will be bringing a host of hits to stadium goers.

The group will be racing through an extensive back catalogue of classic songs as part of their UK tour, including much loved hits such as Tragedy, 5,6,7,8 , Better Best Forgotten and Stomp.

Here's all you need to know about the show - from the times, what they'll play, how to get there and where to eat and drink.

WHEN IS IT?

June 17

WHAT ARE THE SHOWTIMES?

Gates Open: 4pm

First support act: 5.25pm

Finishes: 10.15pm

ARE THERE ANY SUPPORT ACTS?

Yes, the bill includes two support acts - Aqua and Blue.

Danish pop band Aqua are best known for their 1997 worldwide number one Barbie Girl as well as songs such as Doctor Jones, Turn Back Time and Cartoon Heroes.

Also on the bill are boy band Blue whose catalogue of songs includes All Rise, Too Close, If You Come Back and Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word.

Then it will be time for Steps.

WHAT WILL THEY PLAY?

There's a whole feast of classics the band could trot out. On other stadium dates this summer they've delivered songs such as One For Sorrow, Deeper Shade Of Blue, 5,6,7,8 and Say You'll Be Mine. There's also been covers of Chain Reaction by Diana Ross, Better The Devil You Know by Kylie Minogue and of course, the Bee Gees' Tragedy.

HOW DO I GET THERE?

Walking: Walking to the Keepmoat Stadium from Doncaster railway station and town centre is a fair stroll.

Exit the station through the interchange and Frenchgate Centre and then follow Trafford Way, White Rose Way, Middle Bank and Stadium Way to the Keepmoat Stadium. It is about 2 miles and will take you 20-30 minutes.

Buses: The Keepmoat is served by several bus routes from Doncaster town centre and the railway station and interchange. Buses 55 and 56 serve the ground.

Visit http://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/ for details of all services and times. Or call Traveline on 01709 515151.

Taxis: There is a taxi rank outside Doncaster railway station plus several more in the town centre at East Laith Gate and St Sepulchre Gate as well as plenty of private mini cab firms around the town centre.

Trains: The nearest railway station is Doncaster, which is connected to the Keepmoat by buses.

Air/Helicopter: The nearest airport is Robin Hood Airport at Doncaster.

I'M DRIVING - HOW DO I GET THERE AND WHERE DO I PARK?

If you are in the car, the full address for your sat nav is: Keepmoat Stadium, Stadium Way, Doncaster, DN4 5JW.

The stadium isn't signposted from all routes - the A1(M) (j36), M18 (j3/4) and M1 (j32) but Doncaster Racecourse is - and that's nearby. As you get nearer to the stadium, there are signs, marked with a football logo.

By Road: From the A1 (M) join the M18 Eastbound at Junction 35 (signposted Hull) or from the M1, join the M18 Eastbound at Junction 32.

Once on the M18, leave at Junction 3 and take the A6182 towards Doncaster (the stadium is well signposted from Junction 3 and is about one and a half miles away).

You will pass a retail park on your left and then at the next traffic lights (which has the Lakeside Pub visible behind it) turn left onto White Rose Way.

The Lakeside Shopping Centre is now on your right (the stadium is located directly behind the shopping centre). At the next island turn right onto the industrial estate and after passing the Tesco distribution centre on your right, turn right at the bottom of the road and the stadium is further down on your left.

There are three car parks at the stadium - Car Park 1, 2, and 3. These are a mix of paid for and permit holder car parks with 1,000 spaces - with 60 parking spaces reserved for disabled fans, which must be booked in advance.

The normal cost of parking at the stadium is £5. Alternatively, a number of companies on the nearby industrial park offer parking at around £3-£4 per vehicle.

Please be aware users park at their own risk and Doncaster Rovers endorse none of these unofficial car parks. There is also limited street parking along Lakeside Boulevard.

CAN I STAY OVER?

There are a number of hotels within walking distance of the Keepmoat - with a Premier Inn and Travelodge among them. Doncaster has plenty of hotel options to suit all budgets and tastes including the Grand St Leger on Bennetthorpe, The Danum Mercure in Doncaster town centre, the Earl of Doncaster on Bennetthorpe and the Mount Pleasant on Bawtry Road. The Keepmoat's official partner hotel is the Crown Hotel at Bawtry.

CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT AND DRINK INSIDE?

The stadium is on the outskirts of town, so the best place for food and drink is within the Keepmoat Stadium environment.

Options include the Belle Vue Bar, an external bar situated on the outside of the West Stand. There is a restaurant and bar within the East Stand.

Among the selection of the drinks available in both the bar and the concourses are Boddingtons, Becks, Budweiser, Kingstone Press, wine and a selection of soft drinks.

On the concourses, there are a number of bars and snack outlets, selling usual football stadium style foods such as pies, chips and hot dogs as well as crisps and sweets.

Concession stands boast brands such as Flaming Good Burger, Franks Original NY Street Dog, Henry’s Chicken, Cracklings, The Pie Factory and the Ice Bar.

There are also entertainment facilities away from the stadium and these include the Lakeside Beefeater pub/restaurant which is situated within the Lakeside Shopping Village opposite the stadium.

Within the shopping village there are also Pizza Hut, McDonalds and KFC outlets. Across the lake there are also the Cheswold Pub, Vue Cinema, Frankie and Benny’s restaurant, Pizza Express, Nando's, the Doncaster Dome Leisure Park another McDonald's and the Doncaster Superbowl which includes bowling, arcade and bar.

WHAT ARE THE OTHER FACILITIES?

Smoking is not permitted in any enclosed places within the Keepmoat Stadium. The use of electronic cigarettes is NOT permitted in any of the No Smoking areas.

There are no cash points within the stadium although there is one situated nearby at Lakeside Village. The are toilets and disabled facilities within the ground - although no toilets nearby outside.

WHERE CAN I GET A DRINK BEFORE THE SHOW?

The stadium is situated on the outskirts of town, so most people get a drink in the town centre where there are plenty of pubs and bars to suit all tastes and age ranges.

Popular pubs and bars nearby to the Stadium include The Lakeside Beefeater, The Grand St Leger on Bennetthorpe and The Cheswold on the Leisure Park while The Salutation on South Parade is also a popular stopping off point for those en route from the town centre.

WHERE CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT BEFORE OR AFTER THE SHOW?

There are branches of KFC, McDonald's and Pizza Hut within a short distance of the stadium.

Doncaster town centre boasts all the usual takeaway outlets such as McDonald's, Burger King, Subway and KFC while the nearby leisure park offers Nando's, Pizza Express and Frankie and Benny's as well as The Cheswold pub.

WHAT'S THE WEATHER GOING TO BE LIKE? The long-range forecast doesn't look too bad - sunny intervals and a breeze are predicted - with the chance of the odd light shower.

CAN I GET UPDATES ON SOCIAL MEDIA? Yes, visit Doncaster Rovers FC on Facebook, Twitter or the website at www.keepmoatstadium.com



CAN I STILL GET A TICKET?

Tickets for Steps are priced at £39.50 (bronze), £45 (silver), £50 seated and £65 (golden circle). Booking fees apply. They can be bought via ticketmaster.co.uk and lhgtickets.com - a limited number of disabled tickets are available directly from the Club Doncaster Box Office on 01302 762576.