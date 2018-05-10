Golfer who raised over £30K for motor neurone charity after disease diagnosis dies

A keen golfer and photographer who raised over £30,000 for charity after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease has died.

Matt Rowland, who was aged 48, died of the condition in March - four years after he received his diagnosis and set up an annual charity gold day to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease Association and Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience.

Friend Tony Kay paid tribute to Matt and said that he had been brave throughout his life and battle with the condition.

“Matt knew his fate and he faced it with fortitude, great bravery, and with a determination to make the most he could of what was left of his life. He remained outwardly cheerful, and always friendly.

“Despite the dreadful illness that overtook him, Matt was, in many respects, a fortunate man.

“He had a beautiful daughter, Amelia, of whom he was immensely proud, and whom he loved deeply. His mother, Audrey: what can I say?

“No-one could ever have demonstrated a greater level of unquestioning love and support for their child.

“He had a close relationship with his father, Malcolm, to whom he looked up, even if not physically, and whom he always remembered with great fondness.

“Not forgetting his sister, Lisa, who was also a great source of support, aid, and comfort to hi especially during the past few difficult years.”

Matt trained to be an estate agent, but changed career later in life to follow his passion and become a photographer and set up Red Snapper Photography.

This year’s charity golf day will be held in Matt’s memory on Friday June 15 at Hallowes golf club, Dronfield, where Matt was a member.

Visit www.facebook.com/MNDgolfday for more information.