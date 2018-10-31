The killer of a former Rotherham soldier bludgeoned to death in his home remains on the run today – three years on.

Tommy Ward, aged 80, was brutally attacked in October 2015 and died four months later, with detectives treating his death as murder.

Tommy Ward died after he was attacked in his home during a robbery

The OAP suffered a smashed skull, broken ribs and fractured jaw in the attack in his home in Salisbury Road, Maltby.

His £30,000 life savings were also stolen.

Mr Ward, who was also a retired miner, kept the cash in a safe and two weeks after the attack an identical one was found dumped in a canal in Kilnhurst, Rotherham, but it was empty.

A shocked carer found Mr Ward’s battered body the morning after the attack and raised the alarm.

A major police investigation was launched, with the death featuring on the BBC’s Crimewatch programme.

Crimestoppers also put up a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the killer.

The attack on Mr Ward was described by DCI Vicky Short, of South Yorkshire Police as ‘horrendous, so unnecessary and so pointless’.

The OAP died without being able to communicate with his family afterwards.

A number of arrests have been made in connection with the murder over the years but to date nobody has yet been charged.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.



