Great British Bake Off winner Rahul to sign books in Sheffield

Great British Bake Off fans can meet the show’s hugely popular winner Rahul Mandal when he signs books in Sheffield this weekend.

The University of Sheffield research scientist will be at the Orchard Square Waterstones in the city centre tomorrow, Saturday, November 3, from 12pm.

Great British Bake Off winner Rahul Mandal with fellow finalists Ruby Bhogal and Kim-Joy Hewlett (pic: Steve Parsons/PA Wire)

The 30-year-old, who moved to the UK from India as a student and now lives in Rotherham, will be signing copies of The Great British Bake Off: Get Baking for Friends and Family.

As well as getting copies of the book signed, some lucky fans will be able to get their photo taken with the champion.

Rahul was crowned the winner of this year’s show on Tuesday after a closely-fought final episode.

He won legions of fans during the series with his amazing creations and humble, downbeat nature, and his popularity means lengthy queues are expected at the book signing.

Waterstones has promised to keep those in the queue warm by handing out samples from its new winter drinks menu.

This year’s official GBBO book features more than 100 recipes from judges Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood and the competitors.